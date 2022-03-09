LACONIA — Taylor Community, 435 Union Ave., welcomes Perry Blue for a performance on Monday, March 14 at 6:30 p.m. This event will be held in the Woodside Building and is open to the public.
Perry Blue is an acoustic music duo featuring Jim Perry on guitar, keyboards, and voice, and Johnny Blue Horn on trumpet and voice. This duo plays an eclectic repertoire of styles, including songs from many eras. Pop, blues, country, folk — it's all there. As was requested after Johnny’s last visit, there will be “more horn” and more “Louis” Armstrong.
This event is made possible with the support of The Bank of New Hampshire. Please note that seating is limited, and masks may be required if social distancing cannot be maintained during the event.
