GILFORD — Penny Pitou Travel will again be hosting their largest travel show at Contigiani’s Event Center, 140 Country Club Road, on Saturday, March 28.
Passport to the World Travel Show will be a day of exploring with travel experts. The doors open with free admission at 10 a.m. The first 50 people through the door will receive a Penny Pitou Travel water bottle, and there will be door prize drawings throughout the day. The grand prize giveaway is a trip to Disney’s Animal Kingdom, including roundtrip transport to Manchester airport, courtesy of Lakes Region Shuttle, roundtrip airfare to Orlando, hotel and meal plan and theme park admission. No purchase is necessary to win. Visitors to the show can get their passport stamped, attend one special presentation to receive a stamp, and be entered to win.
Featured travel experts will include G Adventures, Rocky Mountaineer, AMA Waterways, Trafalgar, Viking Cruises, Scenic, CIE Tours, Holland America, Silversea, Globus Journeys, Avalon Waterways, Royal Caribbean, Aruba Tourism, Un Cruise Adventures, Sandals and Beaches Resorts, Insight Vacations, Star Clippers, Lakes Region Airport Shuttle, Mayflower Tours, Norwegian Cruise Line, Travel Impressions, Jamaican Tourist Board, AIG Travel Insurance, Club Med, American Queen Steamboat Company, Celebrity Cruise Line, Collette, Backroads and GoWay Travel, CIAO Italy and Quest Adventures.
“If you want to learn about destinations you have been interested in or just love travel, or maybe planning your honeymoon or next adventure, we have you covered,” said Penny Pitou Travel Executive Vice President Kim Terrio.
Doors open at 10 a.m. and the show will run until 2 p.m. For more details, visit Penny Pitou Travel on Facebook or visit pennypitoutravel.com.
