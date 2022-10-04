PLYMOUTH — Pemi-Baker Hospice & Home Health's "Care and Comfort" fall fundraiser is underway. There are over 10,000 people per day turning 65 according to AARP and Pemi-Baker has noticed a growing need for outreach and educational programs in the 29 towns and service areas.The hospice's goal with the fall fundraiser is to raise $8,000 so that they can expand their programs and reach more of the rural and underserved neighbors in 2023.One of the programs they want to offer more often is their free bereavement support group. As told by one of our participants, “participating in the Pemi-Baker Bereavement Group led by Guy Tillson has been a major part of coping with the emotions and events following my spouse's death. It was so supportive to talk with a group of people who were going through similar experiences and we could understand and sympathize with each other. The weekly meetings were well-organized, with meaningful lessons allowing us to think about and share (or not share) aspects of what we were experiencing. I appreciated the practice of careful listening that emphasized respect for each person sharing during the group.” Your participation in this fundraiser will allow us to reach more neighbors going through this tough life transition.The hospice has teamed up with Charleston Wrap to make this goal a reality. With over 2,500 great items available and free shipping directly to your home, you can get an early jump on holiday shopping and help out neighbors in need.Visit Pemi-Baker’s events & fundraisers website page for a direct link to the Charleston Wrap page: www.pbhha.org It’s easy and the proceeds of every purchase will make a big difference in their fundraising efforts this year.The fundraiser only lasts a few short weeks, ending on Oct. 18. Pemi-Baker is located at 101 Boulder Point Drive, Suite 3, Plymouth. For more information call 603-536-2232 or email: info@pbhha.org.
