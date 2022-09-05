GILFORD — Patrick’s Pub & Eatery will begin a new live music series, "Sev and Company," that will showcase talented musicians from the Lakes Region and beyond, beginning Thursday, Sept. 8.
Don “Sev” Severance, who has performed throughout northern New England in bands and as a solo act, will open each Thursday at 6 p.m. with his special blend of soft rock, reggae, smooth jazz instrumentals and originals. At 6:45 p.m., the night’s featured artist will take the stage for an extended set, then Sev will wrap the evening up by 8 p.m.
Featured artists will be different every week, bringing with them a diverse range of musical styles. September will spotlight Americana singer-songwriter Tim Gurshin, multi-instrumentalist Dennis Cote, percussionist and singer Paul Costley, and Mica Peterson, whose vocals and arrangements of both cover and original funk and R&B tunes have earned her accolades throughout the east coast.
Patrick’s complete live music calendar is available at patrickspub.com/events; dates for featured artist performances can be found on the Patrick’s Pub Facebook page, The Laconia Daily Sun events calendar and at sevhead.com.
Four proposals for redeveloping the former Laconia State School complex are under consideration. City officials have long advocated a multi-use development, including affordable housing. What is your vision for development of the state school property? Click the image below to answer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.