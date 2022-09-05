GILFORD — Patrick’s Pub & Eatery will begin a new live music series, "Sev and Company," that will showcase talented musicians from the Lakes Region and beyond, beginning Thursday, Sept. 8.

Don “Sev” Severance, who has performed throughout northern New England in bands and as a solo act, will open each Thursday at 6 p.m. with his special blend of soft rock, reggae, smooth jazz instrumentals and originals. At 6:45 p.m., the night’s featured artist will take the stage for an extended set, then Sev will wrap the evening up by 8 p.m.

