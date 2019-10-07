BRISTOL — In September, Pasquaney Garden Club offered a program on pruning with Tim Bergquist of Chippers, and teamed up with Minot-Sleeper Library to offer a program about the Unusual Weathervanes of the Granite State. Glenn Knoblock was the speaker and the program was supported by a grant from New Hampshire Humanities.
On Sept. 25, a team of students from New Hampton School assisted club members by spreading mulch in the Butterfly Garden and helping with weeding and other garden maintenance. This annual event is part of the United Way Day of Caring.
Gardeners and volunteers are keeping busy this fall attending to many projects. At Newfound Lake, the club is assisting the town on plans to replant in the swale that filters and drains rainwater from the parking area at Cummings Beach. Plants are being selected for suitability, and some will be transplants from the Butterfly Garden behind Minot-Sleeper Library, which is designed as a water protection area between the library parking lot and the Newfound River. The club will also assist with planting around the new Bristol Town Hall building.
On Oct. 15, club members and guests will enjoy a fall floral arrangement program, presented by Michelle Nichols of Dockside Florists. Nichols will demonstrate floral arrangement ideas for autumn and lead the group in a hands-on arrangement using sugar pumpkins.
Pasquaney Garden Club welcomes new members and guests. The club also welcomes volunteers who wish to help in hands-on gardening activities. Information is available at the desk at Minot-Sleeper Library. Members receive a monthly newsletter. Dues are $15 annually.
