LACONIA — Anyone interested in skate boarding, BMX biking or riding a scooter at a skate park is invited to a meeting, hosted by the Laconia Parks & Recreation Department, Tuesday, Sept. 1, at 5:30 p.m. at Laconia Community Center, about the Laconia Skate Park. The department will go over ideas for the park, elements, materials and locations, and is looking for advice from those who would use it. With questions, contact Laconia Parks & Recreation at 603-524-5046.
