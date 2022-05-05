LACONIA — Congressman Chris Pappas (NH-01), offered remarks ahead of the M/S Mount Washington’s annual shakedown cruise. Pappas was joined by state and local leaders, as well as staff and crew from Mount Washington Cruise Lines. This year marks the 150th anniversary of the M/S Mount Washington on Lake Winnipesaukee.
The Shakedown of the Mount Cruise is an annual event that serves as the official state inspection voyage of the M/S Mount Washington, as well as marking the unofficial start of the summer tourism season. This is the first shakedown cruise in two years following the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In addition to being the official state inspection of the M/S Mount Washington, the annual Shakedown of the Mount Cruise is the unofficial start of the summer tourism season in New Hampshire,” said Congressman Chris Pappas. “This year marks the 150th anniversary of the M/S Mount Washington on Lake Winnipesaukee, and I was honored to join the ceremony today to help kick off the summer and promote New Hampshire travel and tourism. Our tourism economy has been through so much over the last two years, and it’s vital that we all continue to support Granite State small businesses. That’s why I fought in Congress to secure relief and resources to make sure our small businesses and tourism economy fully recovered. Thank you to the staff and crew of The Mount, and full speed ahead for another summer season!”
Pappas, a small business owner, is a Co-Chair of the bipartisan House Small Business Caucus and has fought to provide support to New Hampshire’s Main Street economy including passing the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), which saved over 100,000 New Hampshire jobs, and other pandemic relief.
