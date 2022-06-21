TILTON — Eat a delicious pancake breakfast and support the Tilton Senior Center. The Tilton Senior Center is a great place for older adults. Through the meals, music, educational programs, health clinics, and social activities offered at the center, older adults stay connected and engaged with others and their community. Help support this important resource by attending the Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser on Sunday, June 26 from 9 a.m. to noon. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, and $5 for ages 10 and under. The Tilton Senior Center is located at 11 Grange Road. For more information call 603-527-8291.
