BELMONT — Chris Pare and William Riley, co-presidents of the Outdoor Environmental Club at Belmont High School, are launching another Belmont Climate Summit on Thursday, Oct. 28. The Climate Summit brings climatology leaders from around the state to teach and inspire young people. Chris Pare, a senior at Belmont High School, believes the climate summit “will help kickstart high school students state-wide into being more environmentally cautious and educated.” William Riley, a junior at Belmont High School, sees the climate summit as “an opportunity to create new connections between schools throughout New Hampshire, which will hopefully lead towards climate action.”
This year the summit has a theme of “The Effects of Climate Change on Wildlife,” bringing together four phenomenal speakers, including a Dartmouth professor, and the executive director of the Squam Lakes Science Center. The event is set to take place on October 28th, from 4-6 p.m. over ZOOM.
The event is being overseen by Outdoor Environmental Club advisors Sarah Deuell, and Adrien Deshaies, both science teachers at Belmont High School. Sarah Deuell says, “New Hampshire’s climate has been slowly changing over the last century. Understanding our impact and what we can do in our day-to-day choices to mitigate climate change in our state is a civic duty. I’m excited to learn how climate change impacts our native wildlife and what the future holds for them.”
For more information and to sign up for the event, visit: sites.google.com/sau80.org/outdoor-environmental-club/home.
