MEREDITH — Meredith Parks & Recreation will host an outdoor Easter egg hunt for children ages one to nine. The hunt will be on Saturday, April 3, 10 a.m. to noon, at Circle Drive Park, One Circle Drive.
The hunt will be held outside only this year, and inside activities will not be offered, so participants are asked to dress accordingly. Pre-registration is required by calling 603-279-8197 by April 1.
Children should arrive five minutes prior to their hunt time, and are asked to depart as soon as they finish their hunt. Marks are required. The eggs and goodies inside the eggs may be kept by the children who find them.
Children ages 1-2 will hunt 10-10:15 a.m., children ages 3-4 will hunt 10:45-11 a.m., children ages 5-6 will hunt 11:30-11:45 a.m., and children ages 7-9 will hunt 12:15-12:30 p.m.
For more information, contact visit parksnrec@meredithnh.org or 603-279-8197.
