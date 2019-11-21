GILFORD — The Golf Club at Patrick’s Place will be opening their doors to the public to experience the club on Saturday, Nov. 23, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“We’re inviting the public to come out and try the golf simulators and experience our club,” said PGA Professional and club manager Dan Wilkins.
The club features three golf simulators with over 70 courses from around the world from which to choose, along with driving ranges and training aids. Wilkins offer lessons, using video swing analysis and comprehensive data for those interested in making improvements to their golf game. “The simulators offer a perfect environment for teaching, from the novice to the advanced golfer,” said Wilkins.
The open house will run 11 a.m.-2 p.m. with complimentary snacks and soft drinks, contests and challenges for prizes.
In addition to providing a venue for serious and aspiring golfers, the club offers members and their guests a social setting. The facility has a kitchen, seating and a big screen television, with smaller screens at each golf simulator, and encourages golfers to bring their own beverages. The club hosts league nights for ladies on Tuesdays and for men on Wednesday and Thursday evenings.
Annual memberships are $250, with hourly rates on the simulators from $18-$32 per hour.
Limited memberships are available. For an application, call Dan Wilkins at 603-387-2597, or visit www.thegolfclubatpatricksplace.com.
