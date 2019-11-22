LACONIA — The Opechee Garden Club is planning their annual Greens Sale on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 9 a.m. to 2p.m. at the Leavitt Park Clubhouse, 334 Elm St.
Orders have been placed for Balsam wreaths handmade in New Hampshire and other holiday greens which will be transformed into unique decorations by club members.
Wreaths will be available for sale in various sizes, both decorated and undecorated. In addition, club members will design original holiday centerpieces.
Susan Brown, owner Lakes Region Floral Studio, provided inspiration at the November Opechee Garden Club meeting. Brown demonstrated techniques for using native plants along with store-bought items to create one-of-a-kind holiday decorations.
Funds raised are used to support local charitable efforts, like the Lakes Region Scholarship Fund and civic gardens.
For information about joining the Opechee Garden Club, email Opecheegardenclub2012@gmail.com.
