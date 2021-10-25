LACONIA — Chef LaShunda Allen is always thinking of new ways to support her community and her local neighbors... During this pandemic she has watched her neighbors struggle with their business. Certainly few businesses were hit harder than Penny Pitou Travel. Now that Chef Allen sees them slowly climbing out of this pandemic she wanted to find a way to celebrate a small victory with their staff.
Marie Caprario, group specialist at Penny Pitou Travel, is excited to announce that group travel is making its comeback with the launch of their first group trip since Scotland in the Fall of 2019. Clients that were slated to leave on March 14, 2O2O have patiently been waiting through the pandemic for their turn to head out on their adventure to lreland. The group will depart Oct. 27 and enjoy fall and Halloween on the Emerald lsle.
Penny Pitou Travel cannot express enough their appreciation for their clients that stayed with them through the disappointment of trips being cancelled. Penny Pitou Travel is actively re-scheduling these trips with their clients for new adventures. Group travel is taking off for 2022 and there are many opportunities for travel when you do not want to go it alone, but prefer to be part of a group.
OOO LaLa Creative Cakes created a special Irish cupcake just for the staff to join in their celebration of the return of travel, a group ready to explore lreland for eight days, and our world re-opening. Kim Terrio, new owner of Penny Pitou Travel, is seeing the return of travel along with new clients that now prefer working with a travel agent. OOO LaLa Creative Cakes is a welcome addition to Canal Street and they are what makes this corner of the-world a little sweeter.
