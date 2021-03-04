LACONIA — Central New Hampshire VNA & Hospice will offer a new circle of support for parents who have suffered the death of a child at any age due to any circumstance. The circle will gather via Zoom video meeting this spring on Tuesdays, March 9, April 13, and May 11 from 6–7:30 p.m.
“Parents have told us how vital it has been to be with other parents who have suffered shattering heartbreak like theirs - to listen, to share, to remember, to give and receive support, and to bear witness to each other,” shares Dan Kusch, Bereavement Care Coordinator, one of the facilitators. “Whether your loss was recent or some time ago and no matter what the circumstances, you are invited to simply come as you are.”
Parents are encouraged to come individually or with partners, spouses, or co-parents to connect and share with other bereaved parents who are walking this journey. The group is non-religious, no cost, and is based on a deep commitment to honor each person and family’s experience.
To register or for more information please be in touch with Dan Kusch, Bereavement Care Coordinator with Central New Hampshire VNA & Hospice 524-8444x2390, dkusch@centralvna.org.
