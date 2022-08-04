WOLFEBORO — On The Green August Arts & Crafts Festival will be held at Brewster Academy on Aug. 12-14. Hours Friday and Saturday are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be over 110 arts and crafts exhibitors with a chainsaw demonstration on Saturday by Buck Ridge.
This will be the biggest arts and crafts fair on the big lake. Some exhibitors will include soy candles; cedar wood furniture; leather jewelry; alpaca products; personal care products; soft sculpture dolls and animals; gourmet oils and vinegars; stained glass; kettle corn; metal creations with nuts and bolts; laser engraving; home decor and signs; cribbage boards; pottery; leather items; quilt raffle; fabric creations; New Hampshire maple syrups; wooden spoons and ladles; hats and T-shirts; inlaid wooden tables and mirrors; fine art paintings; and doggie apparel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.