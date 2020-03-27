WOLFEBORO — Ohm Lifestyle Center is packaging up everything needed for customers to have massages and facials at home. Ohm is expanding their existing subscription box program to create specialized boxes featuring all the tips, tools and products customers need to recreate massages and facials at home.
“We are constantly looking for ways to better serve our clients and to meet their individual needs, and this temporary shift is about finding a new way to be there for our clients in an uncertain, challenging time,” said Gayle Washington, owner and founder.
Ohm is kicking off its expanded box program with a massage box which features a foam roller, foot roller, 8-ounce custom massage oil, and a bottle of Chlorophyll water. Ohm is also featuring a mom’s escape box, which features products with mothers in mind. Boxes will also feature guided tutorials and videos as needed. Ohm is also building facial and hair maintenance boxes. Boxes are customizable.
Through its subscription box program, Ohm practitioners select products including moisturizers, cleanings oils, and bath bombs to send to subscribers.
Ohm is currently taking preorders. Ohm can ship boxes anywhere in the U.S.
For more information about Ohm Lifestyle Center, visit ohmlifestyle.com or call 603-515-9923.
