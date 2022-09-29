MOULTONBOROUGH — The Moultonborough Library will kidk off One Book One Valley (onebookonevalley.org)

We kick off One Book One Valley (www.onebookonevalley.org) with an informal gathering at Foothills Cafe in Sandwich on Thursday, Oct. 6 at 5:30 p.m. Pick up a copy of the book "Night of the Living Rez" and join in to discuss the book.  Register today, the library will their reservation at the restaurant. This informal discussion will prepare readers to meet the author, Morgan Talty, at the Majestic Theater in Conway, on Thursday, Oct. 27, at 7 p.m. There will be a soups, sandwiches and salads supper prior to the author event at the Conway Public Library. The cost is $25 and is a fundraiser for "One Book One Valley." The supper will begin at 5 p.m.

