We kick off One Book One Valley (www.onebookonevalley.org) with an informal gathering at Foothills Cafe in Sandwich on Thursday, Oct. 6 at 5:30 p.m. Pick up a copy of the book "Night of the Living Rez" and join in to discuss the book. Register today, the library will their reservation at the restaurant. This informal discussion will prepare readers to meet the author, Morgan Talty, at the Majestic Theater in Conway, on Thursday, Oct. 27, at 7 p.m. There will be a soups, sandwiches and salads supper prior to the author event at the Conway Public Library. The cost is $25 and is a fundraiser for "One Book One Valley." The supper will begin at 5 p.m.
The Adult Services theme for October is “Wellness” and the library is collaborating with Granite VNA and the Alzheimer’s Association. The first program is an in-person class on Thursday, Oct. 13, from 10 to 11:30 a.m., “Every Step Matters: Minimizing Slips, Trips and Falls,” with the Granite VNA. This class will be followed by eight free individual balance screenings by Granite VNA staff. Register early as these balance screenings are first-come-first-serve.
The Alzheimer’s Association will be presenting an online webinar, “Healthy Living for your Brain and Body” on Tuesday, Oct. 18, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. We will be joined with patrons from the Hebron Public Library and Hall Memorial Library in Northfield-Tilton.
For more information on these or any of our programs, visit moultonboroughlibrary.org, and click on the events and programs tab.
The Moultonborough Public Library is located at 4 Holland Road and is open Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information call 603-476-8895.
