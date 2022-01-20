LACONIA — O Steaks & Seafood Laconia will host Michael David Winery Co-owner and President, David Phillips, during a wine dinner on Wednesday, Jan. 26. A reception begins at 6 p.m., followed by a four-course dinner at 6:30 p.m. featuring wines from Michael David Winery. Phillips will share his expertise and details about his winery, a family business he and his brother started on land cultivated by their family in Lodi, California since the 1860s.
While New Hampshire Wine Week and the Winter Wine Spectacular were canceled this year due to COVID-19 concerns, O Steaks & Seafood Laconia and Michael David Winery decided to move forward with this partner event with safety precautions in place.
“We are thrilled to host David Phillips to provide our community the unique opportunity to learn about the intricacies of wine making — directly from a Lodi, California expert whose winery is supported by his family’s sixth generation of grape growers,” said Scott Ouellette, owner of O Steaks & Seafood Laconia. “He will also recommend specific wines from Michael David Winery to pair with the menu offerings we curate for our guests.”
Reservations are required. Tickets can be purchased by calling O Steaks & Seafood Laconia at 603-524-9373. For more information about Michael David Winery, visit: michaeldavidwinery.com.
