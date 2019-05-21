NORTHFIELD — The Northfield Hazard Mitigation Plan Committee is updating its 2012 Hazard Mitigation Plan, and will meet Thursday, May 23, at Northfield Town Hall, 21 Summer St., at 10 a.m.
Residents of Northfield and representatives from neighboring towns are encouraged to attend and provide input. The committee includes representatives from the police, fire, public works, and town administration.
The group will focus on the natural hazards that may put Northfield at risk as well as the development of recommendations to protect the safety and well-being of town residents and visitors.
For more information, call Emergency Management Director and Police Chief John Raffaelly at 603-286-8982 or Susan Slack, principal planner, Lakes Region Planning Commission at 603-279-5337.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.