MANCHESTER — The New Hampshire Business Committee for the Arts is accepting nominations for the 38th Annual Arts Awards. Individuals, businesses as well as an arts or cultural organization will be honored. The awards publicly recognize and honor Granite State individuals and businesses of all shapes and sizes for their significant impact on New Hampshire's arts and cultural community.
Any New Hampshire business that supported the arts in calendar year 2021 is eligible for a Business in the Arts Award. Support may take the form of sponsorships, grants, volunteer involvement, donation of in-kind goods or professional services, a tie-in that involved the arts in advertising, marketing, or public affairs campaigns, as well as other activities.
The NHBCA will present four awards to business winners in the microenterprise, small, medium, and large categories. The Leadership Award is given to an individual business leader who is known for their longstanding support of the arts, exceptional leadership, vision, and commitment in encouraging and developing the partnership between business and the arts.
In addition, the Artrepreneur Award will be presented to an individual artist entrepreneur from any discipline who has successfully collaborated with other artists or utilized technology to grow their creative practice and business.
The Northeast Delta Dental Artsbuild Community Award will be given to an arts or cultural organization that successfully partnered with another art organization, nonprofit, or municipality – not with a business – to establish opportunities for sustained access to arts and culture through public engagement in projects, programs, or events.
This year’s panel of judges include Ernesto Burden of McLean Communications, David Juvet of the Business and Industry Association of NH, and arts advocate Pauline Ikawa, previously of TD Bank.
Nominees will be recognized during the 38th Annual Arts Awards Gala which is scheduled to take place in person at the DoubleTree by Hilton Manchester Downtown on May 11, 5-8 p.m. The winners will be announced and presented with an original work of art to commemorate their support of the arts and creative economy.
Nominations may be submitted by visiting nhbca.com/make-a-nomination. The deadline is Friday, March 25.
