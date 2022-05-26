HEBRON — The Newfound Lake Region Association is kicking off the summer with a volunteer cookout. Current and prospective volunteers are invited to Grey Rocks Conservation Area at 178 N Shore Rd, Hebron, on Friday, June 3 from 3:30 to 5:50 p.m., to connect with NLRA, learn about this summer's volunteer opportunities, and chat with others invested in the Newfound Watershed. A short welcome program will start at 4:15 p.m. Attendees are asked to register at NewfoundLake.org/events.
Volunteer programs at NLRA include trail maintenance, aquatic invasive species management, water quality monitoring, and more.
Learn more about NLRA including other upcoming events at NewfoundLake.org.
