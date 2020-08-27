flag retirement ceremony

The New Hampshire Veterans Association along with the NHVA Auxiliary retired worn and ripped American flags in their annual flag retirement ceremony on Aug. 23, at their Weirs Beach headquarters. (Courtesy photo)

LACONIA — The New Hampshire Veterans Association and NHVA Auxiliary retired worn and ripped American flags during their annual flag retirement ceremony on Aug. 23, at their Weirs Beach headquarters. This year the ceremony used a new fire pit donated by the Auxiliary. The ceremony traditionally takes place on Flag Day in June, but due to the pandemic was rescheduled to coincide with Bike Week. In a ceremony directed by NHVA Chaplain Dick Stevens, members took turns placing flags into the fire pit in honor of Veterans, many of whom were family members and friends. For further information about the NHVA, visit thenhva.org.

