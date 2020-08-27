LACONIA — The New Hampshire Veterans Association and NHVA Auxiliary retired worn and ripped American flags during their annual flag retirement ceremony on Aug. 23, at their Weirs Beach headquarters. This year the ceremony used a new fire pit donated by the Auxiliary. The ceremony traditionally takes place on Flag Day in June, but due to the pandemic was rescheduled to coincide with Bike Week. In a ceremony directed by NHVA Chaplain Dick Stevens, members took turns placing flags into the fire pit in honor of Veterans, many of whom were family members and friends. For further information about the NHVA, visit thenhva.org.
Read the Paper at Home!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Question of the Week
Most Popular
Articles
- Barnstead police chief placed on paid administrative leave
- Motorcycle Week begins with lower expectations
- Jason D. Pulsifer, 45
- Broken Spoke to close for Motorcycle Week
- City to buy former Catholic school and rectory for $1.14M
- Mike Bordes: Boats supporting Trump will parade on big lake this Saturday
- Bikers, tourists mingle as MC Week opens
- Jade A. Miller, 33
- Stephen G. Cote, 36
- David B. McCabe, 80
Images
Videos
Commented
- Serial Trump sign damage in Sanbornton ‘feels like a violation’ (2)
- Teachers concerned about returning to classrooms (2)
- Barnstead police chief placed on paid administrative leave (2)
- Brian Regan: Our governor is on guard against 'super-spreader' events (1)
- Tom Ploszaj: The left can't tolerate people with opposing ideological views (1)
- Louie Blais: N.H. turning into cesspool because of locked restaurant rest rooms (1)
- Eric Rottennecker: Makes me sick to think any veteran would support Shaneen (1)
- Law firm charges county $35K to investigate No. 2 man at sheriff’s department (1)
- Sheila Vermacy: Vandals destroyed those signs, not Republicans or Democrats (1)
- Celine Champagne: Biden in better shape than Trump, both physically & mentally (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.