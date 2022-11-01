New Hampshire Environmental Educators awarded over $12,000 this past spring to schools, environmental education centers, and non-profit organizations around New Hampshire. The awards will help engage students in hands-on environmental projects and outdoor field trip experiences.

Past grants have provided the much-needed funds to bus students on field trips to environmental centers, farms, state parks, historical locations, and geologic sites. Other funds have been used to bring environmental educators to schools to teach students about natural history, wildlife, and other environmental topics outside of the classroom walls.

