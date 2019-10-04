PLYMOUTH — The New Hampshire Electric Co-op Foundation awarded 13 grants totaling $42,282 to organizations in the third quarter. The grants, ranging from $1,000 to $10,300, were awarded to Appalachian Mountain Club in Coos County, Believe in Books Literacy Foundation in Intervale, Circle Program, CASA, The Libby Museum in Wolfeboro, HHB Healing Foundation in Conway, New Hampshire Food Bank, Plymouth Area Community Closet, Plymouth Park & Recreation A+ Program, Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests, Spaulding Youth Center in Northfield, Winnipesaukee Playhouse in Meredith, and YMCA Camp Huckins in Freedom.
The NHEC Foundation is funded by the over 43,000 New Hampshire Electric Co-op members who participate in the Round Up Program. Participating members agree to have their monthly electric bill rounded up to the next dollar. To learn more, visit www.nhec.com/nhec-foundation.
