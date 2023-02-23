MEREDITH — The New Hampshire Department of Transportation will host a public informational meeting to discuss a stone culvert with causeway replacement project located on Meredith Neck Road. The crossing is eligible for listing on the National Register of Historic Places and the proposed design is a result of coordination with Division of Historic Resources and the Town of Meredith. Individuals or organizations with a demonstrated interest in the potential impacts to historic resources have an opportunity to become consulting parties under Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act. Additional information will be made available during the public informational meeting.
The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, March 1, at 6 p.m., at the Meredith Community Center located at 1 Circle Drive.
The purpose of this meeting is to present citizens with information regarding the proposed project and to solicit public input to ensure that project decisions meet public transportation needs, community goals, and protect and enhance the environment.
NHDOT programs and services will be administered in accordance with the requirements of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and all applicable regulations to ensure nondiscrimination. Anyone needing mobility assistance, sign language, foreign language interpreter services, or information in alternate formats contact the NHDOT Bureau of Right-of-Way via phone: 603-271-3222 - TTY: 1-800-735-2964. Notification of the need for assistance must be made at least seven business days prior to this meeting/hearing.
