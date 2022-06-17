WOLFEBORO — Presented in partnership with Wolfeboro Public Library, the New Hampshire Boat Museum will host Children’s Story Hour for children, ages 2 to 6, on Friday, July 8 at 10 a.m. During the first half of Children’s Story Hour, WPL’s Children’s Librarian Jeanne Snowdon will read stories followed by a craft activity.
“This program reflects our continued emphasis on engaging kids and families, so this is a nice opportunity to see what else we offer here” noted Anne Lennon, NHBM programs and events manager
In addition to Children’s Story Hour, other programs at NHBM for children and families include Lake Discovery Family Days, one-day Youth Boating Safety Class, and Youth and Family Boat Building.
Admission to Children’s Story Hour is free for children and one accompanying adult, and pre-registration is not required. The program takes place at NHBM, 399 Center StreetH.
Founded in 1992 by antique and classic boating enthusiasts, NHBM is committed to inspire people of all ages with an understanding of, and appreciation for, the boating heritage of New Hampshire’s fresh waterways. NHBM is sponsored in part by Goodhue Boat Company, Eastern Propane and Oil, Stark Creative, KW Lakes and Mountains, Meredith Village Savings Bank and FL Putnam.
To learn more about NHBM, or its many programs geared toward kids and families, visit nhbm.org.
