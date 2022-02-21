If you have ever wanted to become a soccer referee, now is your opportunity to do so. The NH State Referee Committee is offering several courses in the next few months. They involve a combination of on-line training, classroom and field work. Once completed you will become a certified badged referee.
You must be at least 13-years-old. For further information and to sign up go to www.soccernh.com.
