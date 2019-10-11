The local NH Kids4Peace Chapter invites you, our community neighbors, to join us for a conference on "Compassion in Action." This conference will highlight local youth and adults alike working toward peace and justice for our everyday world.
Some topics will range from environmental-climate change, recent gun violence, LGBTQ concerns, racial injustice, feeding those in need, immigration/refugees and mass incarcerations. Come join us on Saturday, Oct. 19 at St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 52 Gould Road, New London, NH from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This free event is open to everyone.
