FRANKLIN — The New Hampshire Fiddle Ensemble returns to fill the Franklin Opera House stage for its 12th year on Saturday, April 23 at 7 p.m.
This community orchestra is made up of people of all ages and abilities playing a variety of acoustic instruments. The group has grown to over 100 people ages five to 95, singing and playing fiddle, guitar, banjo, mandolin, bass, harp, cello and more. The NH Fiddle Ensemble is a community training orchestra that teaches all the basics of performing and musicianship, both in the traditional manner (learning by ear) and using sheet music.
Tickets available online at https://www.franklinoperahouse.org. Tickets are also available at the door, or by calling the box office at 603-934-1901. This is a family-friendly performance.
