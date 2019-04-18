PLYMOUTH — The New Hampshire Electric Co-op Foundation awarded 18 grants totaling $59,000 to organizations throughout New Hampshire. Lakes Region organizations receiving grant awards are Bridge House in Plymouth, Camp Deerwood in Holderness, Easterseals Camp Sno-Mo in Gilmanton Iron Works, Got Lunch! Plymouth, the Lakes Region Food Pantry, Plymouth Area Renewable Energy Initiative, Squam Lakes Natural Science Center in Holderness, and Tapply Thompson Community Center in Bristol.
The organizations were granted funds ranging from $500-$10,000. Other organizations that earned awards are Advice to the Players in Sandwich, Copper Cannon Camp in Franconia, D Acres in Dorchester, Got Lunch! Campton/Thornton, Hooks N Needles Group, Margaret & HA Rey Center in Waterville Valley, NH LAKES serving Colebrook, North Country Cares in Conway, North Conway Public Library, Sandwich Children’s Center, and Visiting Nurse Home Care & Hospice of Carroll County in Conway.
The NHEC Foundation is funded by members who participate in the Round Up Program. Participating members agree to have their monthly electric bill rounded up to the next dollar, with the proceeds benefiting the NHEC Foundation. To learn more about the NHEC Foundation, enroll in the Round Up Program or apply for a grant, visit www.nhec.com/nhec-foundation.
For more information about the New Hampshire Electric Co-op, visit www.nhec.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.