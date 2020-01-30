CONCORD — The New Hampshire Charitable Foundation has made $3,180,000 in grants through its community grants program to support operations of 68 nonprofits.
“New Hampshire’s nonprofits are at the heart of civil society, tending to our most pressing needs, caring for the most vulnerable among us,” said Anne Phillips, director of grant-making at New Hampshire Charitable Foundation.
Lakes Region Community Developers in Laconia received $60,000 in grant funding, Twin Rivers Interfaith Food Pantry in Franklin was awarded $30,000, and G.A.L.A. Community Center in Wolfeboro was granted $60,000.
“Nonprofits really do know best what they need, and are best-positioned to decide where and how to deploy capital to meet their missions,” said Phillips. “And because these grants are made for multiyear support, nonprofits will be able to spend less time and resources on re-applying for funding and focus more time on mission.”
The community grants program is a competitive application program open to qualified nonprofits that serve New Hampshire in the areas of health and well-being, civic engagement, education, economic development, environmental protection and arts and culture.
Other organizations receiving grants from the foundation are Advocates Building Lasting Equality in New Hampshire in Concord; American Independence Center in Exeter; America's Youth Teenage Unemployment Reduction Network, MY TURN, in Manchester; Ammonoosuc Conservation Trust in Franconia; Arts in Reach: Encouraging Growth Through the Arts in Portsmouth; Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire in Portsmouth; Boys & Girls Club of Greater Nashua; Boys & Girls Club of the North Country in Lisbon; Breakthrough Manchester at The Derryfield School; Breathe New Hampshire in Manchester; Claremont Soup Kitchen; Community Action Partnership of Strafford County in Dover; Court Appointed Special Advocates of New Hampshire in Manchester; COVER Home Repair in White River Junction, Vt.; Family Place in Norwich, Vt.; Friends of Aine Foundation in Manchester; Friends of the Music Hall in Portsmouth; Gibson Center for Senior Services in North Conway; Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains in Bedford; Good Neighbor Health Clinics in White River Junction, Vt.; Grafton County Senior Citizens Council in Lebanon; Granite State Children's Alliance in Bedford; Granite United Way in Manchester; Greater Seacoast Community Health in Portsmouth; Grow Nashua; Harris Center for Conservation Education in Hancock; Haverhill Heritage; Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services in Keene; Hubbard Brook Research Foundation in Thornton; Hundred Nights in Keene; League of New Hampshire Craftsmen Foundation in Concord; MainStreet Warner; Manchester Community Music School; Marguerite's Place in Nashua; McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center Corporation in Concord; Merrimack River Watershed Council in Lawrence, Mass.; Monadnock Area Transitional Shelter in Peterborough; Monadnock Center for Violence Prevention in Keene; Nashua Choral Society in Hudson; Nashua Police Athletic League; NeighborWorks Southern New Hampshire in Manchester; New Hampshire Humanities in Concord; New Hampshire Oral Health Coalition in Concord; Northeast Organic Farming Association New Hampshire in Concord; Positive Tracks in Hanover; QC Bike Collective in Manchester; Road to Independence in Newport; Sandwich Children's Center in Center Sandwich; Seacoast Eat Local in Dover; Sinfonietta Strings in Nashua; Southwestern Community Services Keene; Special Needs Support Center of the Upper Valley in Lebanon; Strawbery Banke Museum in Portsmouth; The Colonial Theatre Group in Keene; The Dance Hall in Kittery, Maine; The Upper Room, A Family Resource Center in Derry; Tin Mountain Conservation Center in Albany; Upper Saco Valley Land Trust in North Conway; Upper Valley Music Center in Lebanon; Upper Valley Trails Alliance in Norwich; Vermont Energy Education Program in Montpelier, Vt.; Vital Communities in White River Junction, Vt.; Waypoint in Manchester; World Affairs Council of New Hampshire in Manchester; and York Land Trust in York, Maine.
For more information about the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation, visit nhcf.org or call 603-225-6641.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.