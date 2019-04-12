PLYMOUTH — The next Citizens' Climate Lobby meeting will be Thursday, April 18, at 5:30 p.m.
CCL is building political will for Congress to pass the recently introduced Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, HR 763. This bipartisan legislation is effective in addressing climate change by reducing America's emissions 40% within 12 years, good for people by improving health and putting money into people's pockets, good for the economy by creating 2.1 million new jobs, and revenue neutral by not growing the government. Learn more by visiting citizensclimatelobby.org.
The meeting will be at 16 Highland St., behind the Plymouth Post Office. Pizza and vegetables will be provided.
Contact Aimee Ruiter at 978-580-7616 or lakesregion.nh@citizensclimatelobby.org with questions, or visit www.facebook.com/events/337920483499652.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.