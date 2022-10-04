NEWFOUND — The Newfound School families and community members are invited to attend school tours and a listening session relating to the physical condition and future of the Newfound Elementary Schools. The Newfound Area School Board has authorized an architectural study of the New Hampton, Danbury and Bristol elementary schools. Banwell architects are conducting an assessment of the conditions of the elementary buildings and comparing that to what our needs are.
Prior to the meeting, the public is invited to tour the Danbury Elementary School on Thursday, Oct. 6, between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m., the Bristol Elementary School on Wednesday, Oct. 12 between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. and the New Hampton Community School on Thursday, Oct. 13 between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m.
On Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 6 p.m., in the Newfound Regional High School Auditorium, a listening session will be held by the Banwell Architects relating to the condition of the three elementary schools. Family and community members will have the opportunity to express their opinions relating to the condition and future of the elementary schools. This listening session will be streaming live on the Newfound Area School District You-Tube channel. You can email your comments during the meeting to questions@sau4.org; your comments will be shared during the discussion.
