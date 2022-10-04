NEWFOUND — The Newfound School families and community members are invited to attend school tours and a listening session relating to the physical condition and future of the Newfound Elementary Schools. The Newfound Area School Board has authorized an architectural study of the New Hampton, Danbury and Bristol elementary schools. Banwell architects are conducting an assessment of the conditions of the elementary buildings and comparing that to what our needs are.

Prior to the meeting, the public is invited to tour the Danbury Elementary School on Thursday, Oct. 6, between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m., the Bristol Elementary School on Wednesday, Oct. 12 between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. and the New Hampton Community School on Thursday, Oct. 13 between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m.

