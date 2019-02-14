BRISTOL — Newfound Memorial Middle School has shared the students included on the second term honor roll.
8th Grade High Honors
Leah Deuso, Romeo Dokus, Paige Fischer, Teagan Gilpatric, Jeffrey Huckins, Lillian Karkheck, Taylor Mooney, James Paratore, Brynn Sidelinger and Mikayla Ulwick
8th Grade Honors
Alexis Braley, Emma Carlson, Reuben Carruth, Rebecca Dillon, Dalton Dion, Mattison Douville, Austin Fournier, Logan Hinton, Emily Huckins, Benjamin LaPlume, Brady MacLean, Molly Lu McKellar, Alexis Moore, Sydney Owen, Myles Perry, Gretchen Reynolds, Sophia Ritchie, Jillian Robie, Samuel H. Sanborn, Samuel S. Sanborn, Quinn Van Lingen, Danielle Walker, Elizabeth Wentworth, Hayden Wilkins, McGowan Willey and Sofia Wucher
7th Grade High Honors
Mika Austin, William Bednaz, Joshua Blouin, Isabel Braley, Jolee Dumont, Evan Foster, Electra Heath, Chloe Jenness, Nicholas Mazur, Benjamin Smith and Kaitlyn Sweeney
7th Grade Honors
Emily Avery, Ryleana Barney, Lucie Beauchemin, Savannah Bradley, Sarah Buchanan, Abby Carlson, Angelique Collins, Hayden Dolloff, Tobias Eckert, Broderick Edwards, Mason Farmer, Brian Garrett, Soraya Glidden, Olivia Hanley, Talan Hannagan, Diana Hart, Dylan Hennessy, Sophia Jean, Isabelle LaPlume, Izabella Monroe, Ricky Moran, Tara Ness, Zoe North, Lauren Paige, Riley Porter, Isaac Robert, Moriah Smith, Kylee Stevenson, Beckett VanLenten and Samuel Worthen
6th Grade High Honors
Whistler Broome, Maia Cutting, Mia DiFilippe, Adeline Dolloff, Nicholas Gilbert, Josie Halle, Robert Jarvis, Skyler Lacasse, Carter Masterson, Alexandra Mooney, Isadora Robert, Tess Sumner, Amelia Tullar and Mikhaila Washburn
6th Grade Honors
Charles Alan, Makayla Anair, Calvin Colby, Brayden Cullen, Tegan Drake, Jordan Edwards, Alexander Fleming, Vanessa Frasca, Emma Griffin, Molly Hunewill, Brayden Jenkins, Mia LeBrun, Ian MacDonald, Tucker Magrauth, Nickalus Narducci, Alexandra Normandin, Landon Sargent, Isabella Seefeld, Meadow Sharp, Devon Towne and Colin Van Lingen
