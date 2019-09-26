BRISTOL — At the 2019 Newfound Lake Region Association annual meeting, longtime members and philanthropists Steve and Cheryl Jonas announced the establishment of The Endowment Fund for Programs and Partnerships in Honor of Boyd Smith. Smith has served as executive director since 2006. Recently, he received the NLRA’s highest award for service, the Founders Award, as well as an EPA Environmental Achievement Award.
Starting with an initial gift of $25,000, the Jonas Family will match all donations up to $75,000. Potentially, the fund could support a full-time staff member, building the organization's capacity.
Recognized as a regional leader in watershed conservation and protection, NLRA has developed strong partnerships with the five watershed towns, the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services, University of New Hampshire, Plymouth State University, The Nature Conservancy, The Forest Society, New Hampshire Lakes, Lakes Region Conservation Trust, The Tapply-Thompson Community Center, Newfound youth camps, homeowner associations, and local businesses.
Among other accomplishments, Smith championed a permaculture approach to restoring Grey Rocks, and created a plan to accelerate the pace and impact of the NLRA with hands-on programs to build local stewardship capacity, to improve communications and visibility, to increase membership, and to conserve more land. Using NHDES Watershed Master Plan funds, he started the Citizen Planner Program to build local land-use planning awareness and capacity, and helped establish the Newfound Youth Conservation Corps.
For more information, visit newfoundlake.org.
