LOUDON — Clear Choice Home Improvements chose the winner of their 2019 $10,000 Home Makeover Giveaway. Royal and Eileen Page were drawn from hundreds of sweepstakes entries for a home makeover with new roofing, windows, siding, gutters or bathroom products.
The Pages had been working to remodel their house, but the roof presented an issue because of the cost. “When I got the call back in February I was excited and leery at the same time. At first I thought it may be a scam," said Eileen. “Now that I know it is real, it feels amazing. This will go a long way for us and what we have been trying to do to fix up the house.” Royal is a retired local corrections officer and disabled Gulf War Veteran, and Eileen is a retired social worker and former FEMA employee.
Clear Choice Home Improvements Marketing Director Jennifer Lanigan looks forward to presenting the check to the giveaway winner each year. “The check presentation was a little delayed this year. Once we notified them, we had to reschedule the check presentation due to the pandemic and social distancing guidelines. But now that it’s happening, it’s very gratifying. To see the big prize go to such amazing people that are so deserving is a great feeling,” she said.
