PLYMOUTH — Recognizing the unique benefit that students from neighboring states to the east and west bring to its campus, Plymouth State University has created the North Woods Connection tuition program. The program provides undergraduate students from Maine and Vermont the opportunity to attend PSU at the New Hampshire in-state tuition rate. North Woods Connection combines federal, state, and institutional grants and scholarships to ensure out-of-pocket tuition costs do not exceed PSU’s in-state tuition rate.
“We created the North Woods Connection to pave an easier road for students from Maine and Vermont to attend Plymouth State University,” said Matt Wallace, director of admissions. “Students from our neighboring states make up a significant portion of our student body and we are thrilled to be able to extend this opportunity to them and their families. Our states’ close proximity and cultural similarities make Plymouth State University a wonderful choice for students from all three states.”
The North Woods Connection program is open to incoming first-year undergraduate students, beginning with the upcoming 2020-2021 academic year. To be eligible, students must be enrolled full-time in an undergraduate program for both the fall and spring semesters, and must submit the Federal Application for Federal Student Aid each year.
For more information about Plymouth State University’s North Woods Connection program, visit plymouth.edu/north-woods-connection. To learn more about Plymouth State University, visit www.plymouth.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.