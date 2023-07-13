Peabody Place

New Peabody Place fully opens to welcome new residents after three-year reconstruction. (Courtesy photo)

FRANKLIN — The leadership and board of managers of Peabody Place vision for the transformation of Peabody Place, rich with an 80-year history of care for seniors in a residential setting, is now reality. It took three years of carefully planned two-phase construction of a brand-new building to allow residents in the original building to remain at Peabody and move into phase one while phase two was built. The second phase opened its doors to members of the community at a celebratory reception on June 29 and is now fully open for those seeking independent living, assisted living and memory care.

“We were so pleased to have friends and special guests join us for this celebration as we formally usher in a new era for Peabody Place,” said Lynda Goldthwaite, executive director of Peabody Place. “The road to completing this brand-new community allows us to continue to put residents first and are so excited that they can now fully enjoy their state-of-the-art residences.”

