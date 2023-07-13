FRANKLIN — The leadership and board of managers of Peabody Place vision for the transformation of Peabody Place, rich with an 80-year history of care for seniors in a residential setting, is now reality. It took three years of carefully planned two-phase construction of a brand-new building to allow residents in the original building to remain at Peabody and move into phase one while phase two was built. The second phase opened its doors to members of the community at a celebratory reception on June 29 and is now fully open for those seeking independent living, assisted living and memory care.
“We were so pleased to have friends and special guests join us for this celebration as we formally usher in a new era for Peabody Place,” said Lynda Goldthwaite, executive director of Peabody Place. “The road to completing this brand-new community allows us to continue to put residents first and are so excited that they can now fully enjoy their state-of-the-art residences.”
Peabody Place is pet-welcoming and features well-appointed apartments in all areas, with private bathrooms, oversized windows and unique views of the Winnipesauke River. Amenities include common space for gathering on all floors, a 24-hour emergency response system, memory care services, personal transportation services, an exercise and wellness room and easy access to downtown Franklin.
“Peabody Place is setting the new standard for senior living,” said Franklin Mayor Jo Brown, who spoke at the celebratory reception. “As an anchor in our community, the construction of this amazing new senior living center is a major element of the revitalization of downtown Franklin and will continue its rich history of serving seniors. So many people and organizations were part of this effort and I am grateful for their work and persistence in making this dream a reality.”
The newly completed second phase includes amenities that will serve all residents. The first floor features a parlor with views of Winnipesaukee River and Odell Park, a coffee shop/gift shop, library, hairdresser/barber, media room, and dining room with a private dining space. The second and third floors include 16 independent living apartments featuring many higher-end amenities.
The new 63,632-square-foot Peabody Place is more than double its original capacity and includes 45 assisted living apartments, 13 memory care apartments and 16 independent living apartments. Funding totaling $26 million was approved through the United States Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development’s Community Facilities Direct Loan & Grant Program in November 2020.
