NEW HAMPTON — New Hampton School has a new collaboration with Elite Hockey Camps that will bring more than 600 youth nationwide to their campus for five weeks of summer programming.
Founded by longtime Dartmouth College coach George Crowe, and previously hosted by Dartmouth and Norwich University, the camp sought a new location more accessible and with nearby attractions. New Hampton School's ice arena, fitness facilities, residential spaces and dining services will all host the program.
"New Hampton has long been recognized for a strong athletic tradition and it quickly became an obvious choice for the next evolution of our program," said Executive Director Patti Crowe.
In 2016, New Hampton School opened Jacobson Arena, a contemporary, fully enclosed and temperature-regulated hockey facility. The arena includes men's and women's locker rooms, a warming area and lobby over looking the ice, and seating for 120 spectators. The space has helped the team excel, including the Women's NEPSAC Championship led by Olympic athlete Cayla Barnes in 2017.
"This is a great partnership for New Hampton," said Head of School Joe Williams. "With the completion of Jacobson Arena, our campus is well-suited to host a program like this, and it is a wonderful opportunity for our faculty and staff to assist programming on the ice, in the fitness center, and in the residences. It's great visibility for our school, and we welcome the opportunity to share New Hampton with others."
For more information about New Hampton School, visit newhampton.org.
