NEW HAMPTON — New Hampton School and the Gordon Nash Library Board of Corporators have reached a merger agreement in principal that would have New Hampton School assume ownership of the library while operating it as a shared-use facility.
Details of the merger have yet to be confirmed, but they expect to sign an agreement later this spring.
"We are really excited about this proposed arrangement, and we know that it is necessary in order to sustain the mission of the Gordon-Nash Library and this wonderful resource for our town," said President Robert Hammond. "The school and the library have a long history of partnership with the town, and we trust that New Hampton School will continue to enhance the resources the library provides to our community and the school."
Judge Stephen Gordon Nash graduated from New Hampton School at the age of 16, and went on to graduate from Dartmouth College in 1842. He briefly returned to New Hampton School to teach before he began a law career in the Boston area. He never forgot his home town and the school that provided him with the foundation of his success.
At that time, there was no public library in New Hampton. In 1887, Nash created the Gordon Nash Library Corporation and named several friends and associates who also were New Hampton School alumni to help him develop his vision.
The first public announcement of the creation of the Gordon Nash Library was at the inaugural New Hampton School alumni association conference on March 28, 1889.
Nash never saw his vision realized. He died in 1894, and the library opened in June 1896.
"Our relationship with the town of New Hampton is extremely important to me and our school. We are eager to sustain the mission of the Gordon-Nash Library and ensure it remains a vibrant building on Main Street that brings our students and the residents of New Hampton closer together through the advent of meaningful programs and experiences," said NHS Head of School Joe Williams.
Information sessions for the community will be scheduled as details of the merger are confirmed.
