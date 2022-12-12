LACONIA — Celebrate the start of winter with Warren Miller’s 73rd annual film "Daymaker." Extreme skiing pioneer and 14-time Warren Miller ski film star Dan Egan will host this year’s film at the Laconia Colonial Theatre on Thursday, Dec. 29, at 7 p.m.
Dan and his brother John Egan are famously known for jumping out of the Cannon Mountain Tram in Miller’s 1994 film “Vertical Reality.” Dan continues his epic legacy by bringing Miller’s new film to Laconia. Together, with incredible New England ski partners, this year’s show will be the only Warren Miller show in New England with lift ticket offers, along with thousands of dollars of free giveaways.
The Warren Miller film tour is a cross-generational annual celebration of ski season that travels to over 200 U.S. cities. The Warren Miller production team enlisted big names for the film and planned even bigger adventures. The film captures iconic locations and events including a return to Snowmass for the biggest party of the winter with the National Brotherhood of Skiers, where you’ll meet the emerging talent that the NBS supports to further its goal of placing Black skiers and snowboarders on the U.S. Team.
The film captures a trip to Greece’s Olympus Range with Michelle Parker and McKenna Peterson, plus the powder days we all dream of with a killer storm cycle in British Columbia’s Monashees. Follow two trips to Alaska, featuring Daron Rahlves, Ryland Bell, and Cam Fitzpatrick. And watch as Pete McAfee and Dominic Davila rewrite the rules of adaptive backcountry riding.
For each ticket purchased, guests will receive a free lift ticket to Whaleback Mountain, BOGO tickets to Waterville Valley Resort, and they will be entered to win awesome gear, gift cards, and prizes at the show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.