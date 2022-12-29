PLYMOUTH, NH — Power restoration efforts are substantially complete following winter storm Elliot, which at its peak left 30,000 members of New Hampshire Electric Cooperative in the dark.

The combined force of NHEC, contract and out-of-state line crews battled high winds and brutal cold over four days to complete one of the largest recovery efforts ever mounted by the Cooperative. Winter storm Elliott delivered two punishing rounds of high winds on Dec. 23, which in many locations, knocked out power repeatedly to the same members. As a result, crews in the field performed more than 100,000 restorations over the course of the storm.

