LACONIA — New classes at Lakes Region Community College begin Sept. 28. Online and on campus offerings are available and include English, math, business, science, and fire science. Financial assistance is available for eligible high school graduates, and students still in high school are eligible to take courses for reduced rates.
Students who have graduated from high school are eligible for nearly $3 million in available GOFERR tuition assistance. The grants are available to help students living in households negatively impacted by COVID-19, and eligible students may qualify for free tuition.
High school students can take classes at discounted rates and earn both high school and college credit. In addition, eligible students may be able to take up to two science, technology, engineering and math courses for free in their 10-12 grade years.
For more information, visit lrcc.edu or call 603-524-3207.
