LACONIA — Celebrate Laconia has appointed three new members to its board of directors.
Joining the organization are Daryl Dawson, owner of Kellerhaus; Leah Drzewiecki, salon coordinator at SunDay’s Salon & Spa; and Lori Harding, business development executive at Liberty Title & Escrow.
Other board members include President Beth San Soucie, communications and outreach manager for Stay Work Play NH; Vice President Jared Guilmett, architectural designer at Misiaszek Turpin pllc; Treasurer Alexandra Pelletier, assistant vice president, banking office manager for Bank of New Hampshire; Secretary Linda Heney, program manager for AFL Telecommunications; Michael Gagnon, associate broker for JG Realty; and Chet Cilley, Lakes Region Community College.
“I have worked in downtown Laconia for most of the last 15 years. I have a deep passion for the past, present and future of the city. After having an opportunity to serve on the Light Up Laconia committee, I found it to be a group of sincere, like-minded people,” said Harding. “Those people led me to the Celebrate Laconia board that I found to share my passion. I think it is the perfect forum to serve the city and the mission of the organization.”
Dawson thinks that Laconia has a high potential for growth and becoming a great destination and an even better place to live. "I hope I can be a part of making Laconia the best place to visit in the Lakes Region,” he said.
Drzewiecki said, “Growing up I didn't always appreciate everything that Laconia is. I graduated, left and when I came back I saw all of this growth and beauty. To be a part of an organization that sees that, and encourages the positivity of where it is going, is simply incredible.”
To learn more about Celebrate Laconia, visit celebratelaconia.org, or contact connect@celebratelaconia.org.
