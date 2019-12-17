MANCHESTER — Between Thanksgiving and Christmas, more than one million units of blood could be transfused in the U.S. Individuals can give a lifesaving gift this holiday season by making an appointment to donate blood or platelets and help the American Red Cross ensure a sufficient supply is available for patients throughout the holiday season. Those with type O blood are especially needed. Make an appointment by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 800-RED CROSS.
Those who give blood or platelets through Dec. 18 will receive a $5 Amazon.com e-giftcard, courtesy of Suburban Propane. For details, visit amazon.com/gc-legal or RedCrossBlood.org/Thanks.
New Hampshire donors can give blood or platelets at the Manchester Red Cross Blood Donation Center.
Local blood donation opportunities through Dec. 31:
Belknap County:
Meredith
Thursday, Dec. 19, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Meredith Office Complex, 8 Maple St., Suite 1
Tilton
Saturday, Dec. 21, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Tanger Outlet Center, 120 Laconia Road, Building 3
Tuesday, Dec. 24, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Franklin Savings Bank, 67 Laconia Road
Gilmanton
Saturday, Dec. 28, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Gilmanton Community Church, 497 Province Road
Barnstead
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Barnstead Fire & Rescue, 305 Parade Road
Carroll County:
Moultonborough
Friday, Dec. 27, 1-6 p.m., Moultonborough Lions Club, 139 Old Route 109A
Donors can also give in Center Conway, Conway, Freedom, and North Conway.
Grafton County:
Plymouth
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 12:30-6 p.m., Common Man Inn, 231 Main St.
Monday, Dec. 30, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Common Man Inn, 231 Main St.
Donors can also give in Lebanon, Littleton, and North Haverhill.
Merrimack county:
Canterbury
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Canterbury Elementary School, 15 Baptist Road
Donors can also give in Boscawen, Bow, Concord, Danbury, Epsom, Hooksett, North Sutton, and Webster.
In Cheshire county, donors can give in Jaffrey, Keene, Rindge, Swanzey, Winchester. In Coos county, donors can give in Berlin. In Hillsborough county, donors can give in Amherst, Goffstown, Hillsborough, Hudson, Manchester, Merrimack, Nashua, New Boston, Peterborough, and Weare. In Rockingham county, donors can give in Brentwood, Chester, Derry, East Derry, Epping, Exeter, Hampstead, Kingston, Newfields, North Hampton, Portsmouth, and Seabrook. In Strafford county, donors can give in Dover, Rochester, and Somersworth.
For more information, visit redcross.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.