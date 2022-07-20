LACONIA — The New England Wolves are in need of only one more host family for our players for the upcoming 2022-23 hockey season.
This is the kid who needs a place to stay while in NH:
• Goaltender from Quebec. 2002 Birth year. Has own transportation and lived away from home before. Allergic to pets.
As a supporter of the program, you can understand how critical it is to have reliable and safe place for our athletes. We would love to have your family involved with the program as a host family. This would entail:
$425 monthly stipend paid to your family
• You would agree to purchase some food they could have for breakfast before coming to the rink, and include the athlete in your family meal at night.
• Provide a safe place (either shared or alone) for the athlete within your home
Common misconceptions are that you have to drive them to and from the rink. You do not. We arrange transportation or they have their own. Also, it is not a year round requirement. You would just open your home starting in late August, until end of March 2023, with a break at Christmas and Thanksgiving for the players to go home and see their families. These experiences can be very rewarding for everyone involved, and also assist both your youth hockey player as a big-brother/ role model or your current Wolves player with transportation and friendship.
If you can do this, follow up with at this email- scoringconcepts@gmail.com. If you already are a host family, please ask family, neighbors and friends.
