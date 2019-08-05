LACONIA — The Laconia Police Department will be holding a National Night Out party on Tuesday, Aug. 6, at 22 Strafford St. The event will run from 5 to 7 p.m.
National Night Out is community-police partnership that takes place on the first Tuesday of August each year. It aims to increase awareness about police programs such as drug prevention and anti-crime efforts, and is designed to help bring neighbors together.
Joining Laconia police will be the Laconia Fire Department, Belknap Regional Special Operations, Belknap Regional Technical Accident Reconstruction, Laconia Police K9 Demo, Lakes Region Citizen Emergency Response Team, Stand Up for a Drug Free Laconia, and Circle K.
There will be free hotdogs, chips and drinks (only one per person while supplies last).
For more information, contact Lt. Richard Simmons at 603-524-5257, ext. 335.
