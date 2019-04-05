GILFORD — The Gilford Public Library is celebrating National Library Week this April 7-13, to highlight the opportunities that libraries offer to patrons across the nation. Throughout the week the library is hosting special programming for children, teens, and adults, including an escape room for teens and adults on Tuesday, April 9 from noon to 5 p.m. with sign ups required, a showing of the documentary ‘Mother’s Day’ on Thursday evening April 11, a touch-a-truck event each weekday morning from 10:30-11:30 a.m. for preschoolers, and early release activities for school-aged students.
Readers can spin the prize wheel when checking out books throughout the week. On Friday, April 12, from 9-9:45 a.m. for adults, and from 10-10:30 a.m. for children, enjoy food while browsing Books and Breakfast, compliments of the Friends of the Gilford Public Library.
Interested participants can contact the Gilford Public Library at library@gilfordlibrary.org, call 603-524-6042, or text 603-367-0264 with any questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.