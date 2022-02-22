LACONIA — Boy’s Volleyball Tournament hosted by the National Honor Society will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. at the Laconia High School gymnasium. Watch the senior, freshman, junior, and sophomore classes all verse in the boys volleyball game. This is a fun event for all ages, and only $5 dollars for adults and children 13 and up, $3 dollars for 12 years and under. All proceeds made will go to support the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
