MOULTONBOROUGH — Fall brings the Moultonborough Women’s Club back to Geneva Point. Always a time of fun and fellowship, members enjoy a BYO lunch and a delicious dessert table provided by the September hostesses. A meeting and the annual Coffee Can Auction follows.
In October, Deb Kumpf will deliver a presentation of “America the Beautiful” at the monthly meeting. A group from the club will participate in the Lakes Region Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk (for more information contact Mborowomensclub@gmail.com.) Local restaurateur, Elena Gagliardi of Gusto Café will speak to the group in November and a holiday concert and sing-along is planned for December.
On primary day, Tuesday, Sept. 13, there will be a "No Bake" Bake Sale at the Moultonborough Academy. The club will, however, offer a delectable assortment of baked goods at the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8. These bake sales have been an integral source of revenue for the scholarship program which has supported Moultonborough students since 1960. All monies collected from bake sales go directly to fund scholarships.
The Moultonborough Women’s Club meets at 11:30 a.m. on the first Monday of the month October through May at the Moultonborough Function Hall (former Lions Club.) September meetings have been held at Geneva Point and in June a special end of the season banquet is planned. The monthly meetings begin with lunch, a speaker of interest, followed by a business meeting. All are welcome to join the MWC at a meeting if you are new to the area or have been a longtime member of the community. In addition to Moultonborough, members are from Center Harbor, Chelmsford MA, Laconia, Melvin Village, Meredith, Merrimack, Mirror Lake, Sandwich and Tuftonboro. Those from other surrounding towns are welcome. Visit moultonboroughwomensclub.org for more information.
