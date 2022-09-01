MOULTONBOROUGH — Fall brings the Moultonborough Women’s Club back to Geneva Point. Always a time of fun and fellowship, members enjoy a BYO lunch and a delicious dessert table provided by the September hostesses. A meeting and the annual Coffee Can Auction follows.  

In October, Deb Kumpf will deliver a presentation of “America the Beautiful” at the monthly meeting. A group from the club will participate in the Lakes Region Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk (for more information contact Mborowomensclub@gmail.com.) Local restaurateur, Elena Gagliardi of Gusto Café will speak to the group in November and a holiday concert and sing-along is planned for December.

